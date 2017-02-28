Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Trump looks to refocus his presidency in address to Congress

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Trump is preparing to deliver what many are calling his biggest speech yet. He’ll address a joint session of Congress outlining his policy priorities. One of the most talked about is the Affordable Care Act also known as “Obamacare.” The president could give Congress instruction on replacing it and a directive of how quickly to get started. Some local jurisdictions will also be looking to see if the president will clarify his idea of cooperation between federal and local officials to enforce immigration laws.

2. Spotty to scattered snow showers continue to favor northern and far western New Mexico this morning expected to spread out through this afternoon. Significant snow accumulation will focus over southern Colorado and west-facing slopes of the Northern Mountains in NM. By far the biggest threat to the majority of the state will be strong to potentially damaging winds.

3. Albuquerque Public Schools is moving forward in keeping its transgender bathroom policy. Last week, President Trump ended a federal directive telling schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender, saying it should be decided on the local level. APS says until President Trump explains the policy of deciding the issue locally students can continue to use facilities based on the gender they identify with instead of the gender they were born with.

4. The Albuquerque Police Department says if possible, pay with cash if you plan to fill up on the way to work or school Tuesday morning. This as police investigate a new skimmer scheme to steal your money at gas stations. Unlike other skimmers that attach where customers swipe their cards, these can’t be seen outside the machines at the pump. APD has recovered three since Friday but they think there may be more.

5. Albuquerque’s skyline could soon look a lot different. The city is now accepting proposals from developers through June 30, as part of a competition to build a new, iconic high-rise building downtown. The city will then offer two pieces of property to sell or lease to the winning developers.

The Morning’s Top Stories