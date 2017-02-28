Talking Tech: Tax Prep Tech Help

Our talking tech expert, Nyika Allen, President and CEO of New Mexico Tech Council, joined New Mexico Living to explore some of the best tech options to help take the stress out of filing our taxes.

She brought with her two apps to help you this year. The first is from the Internal Revenue Service, which allows you to not only file your federal taxes, but you can track you return, refund and make payments right from the app. The second, from Intuit, is a calculator which allows you to estimate your refund or expected payment.

Both apps are compatible with iOS and android.

