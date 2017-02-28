Study ranks New Mexico high for pet health

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When it comes to taking care of our pets and children, a study shows New Mexico is on two completely different sides of the spectrum. While the state is always near the bottom for child well-being, New Mexico ranks at the top for healthy pets.

“I spoil my pet very much, so I could only say, yes,” a New Mexico pet owner said.

Pet owners in New Mexico are stoked.

“I love my pets and we do need to take care of our pets. If you can’t take care of one, don’t get one,” said another pet owner.

Care.com, a corporation that helps families find child care, senior care and even pet care, released its findings when it comes to pet health around the United States. It shows New Mexico ranks fourth for the healthiest pets.

“I think it’s awesome considering that New Mexico ranks last or next to last, like on some other important issues,” Susan de Leon said.

One of those important issues is child well-being. Since 2014, New Mexico has ranked 49th with only Mississippi ranking lowest overall.

“There should be a correlation between taking care of your pets. Usually that’s an indicator of how society is taking care of its people,” de Leon said.

“If the parents are the right parents, the kids will grow straight. Nobody else to blame but the parents,” Thomas Babb said.

“It upsets me because our children are the most important thing in this world, because those kids are our future.”

People KRQE News 13 spoke to say although the pet ranking is flattering, they would rather be ranked high when it comes to other issues.

“Now if we start treating our people as well as we treat our pets, then we’ll really be making progress,” de Leon said.

Care.com based its findings off states that had low prevalence of illness and high access to veterinary care.