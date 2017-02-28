Spring Break travel specials

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Spring Break is coming quick and for those looking to retreat without going too far, Santa Fe has great options to enjoy the week.

Heritage Hotels, the largest independent hotel brand in New Mexico, has made it easy for New Mexicans to stay close to home, but feel like they are far from it and Tourism Santa Fe is offering specials to experience the Capitol differently.

There’s variety of specials for Kids Free Fest at restaurants and attractions. Hotel Chimayo has a special where families can rent a two bedroom suite with the third night free. Eldorado Hotel is offering a special including free breakfast for kids and a kids adventure back with a drawstring backpack with games, toys, and goodies for the kids.

Don’t forget, it’s the last chance to hit the snow this season and Santa Fe Ski Area is great for all ages and skill level. There’s also a number of world-class museums in Santa Fe that allows for exploration and learning about New Mexico’s history and culture, to keep the mind sharp while on break.

New Mexico residents also receive 20 percent off at all Heritage Hotel properties along with a Local Treasures discount card that gives guests a 15 percent off local shops, restaurants and attractions.

For a better look at the properties or reservation inquiries, visit Heritage Hotel’s website.