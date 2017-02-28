Sandia Labs welcomes students for ‘Stem Day’ event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico students got a taste of engineering careers at Sandia Labs Tuesday.

“Stem Day” featured a hands-on look at science, technology, engineering and math.

It included gaming and simulation, groundwater modeling and infrared cameras.

Organizers say their goal is to get kids interested in science, and maybe someday work for the labs.

“The things they learn in school don’t always seem relevant, and so hopefully today that’ll make those connections for them, how all these things intersect. It is relevant and it can lead them to a future career,” Amy Tapia, Sandia National Labs, said.

About 20 lab employees worked with 100 kids from Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Grants.