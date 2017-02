ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 3,000 PNM customers have been affected by a power outage in southeast Albuquerque.

PNM officials say the cause of the outage is unknown at this time but the area has been affected by damaging winds. Crews are working to restore power but no estimated restoration times has been provided.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.