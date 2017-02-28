On The Stage: Popejoy Presents Motown The Musical

From Motown the Musical, Jarran Muse playing Marvin Gaye, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the performance starting Tuesday, February 28, at Popejoy.

Jarran explained that he was chosen to play Marvin Gaye, not only for his musical talents, but because he “had Marvin Gaye’s eyes.” The musical features more than 40 classic hits such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” and tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat.

Tickets are available at UNM Bookstore and Pit ticket offices, online and over the phone at (505) 925-5858. The show will run from February 28th through March 5th.

