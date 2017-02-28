Oil rep: Fracking opposition hurting New Mexico oil industry

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – An oil and gas industry representative says opposition to fracking is threatening the political viability of the oil industry in New Mexico.

The Roswell Daily Record reports Mack Energy of Artesia government affairs director Claire Chase told lawmakers last week that New Mexico is the most vulnerable state in the nation to increasing opposition to fracking and fossil fuels in general.

Speaking at the Chaves County Legislative Dinner in Santa Fe, Chase said the opposition is coming from environmentalists. She says opposition also growing among minority voters.

She blamed the anti-fracking sentiment on TV and social media attack ads.

Chase told lawmakers the oil industry in New Mexico “is going to start fighting back” and will begin thinking like fracking opponents.