NYSAC denies Holm on appeal of UFC 208

van-tate By Published:
holly-holm-cam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Holly Holm has had her appeal to the New York State Athletic Commission denied. That means that Germaine De Randamie is officially the UFC Featherweight champion.

Attorneys working on behalf of Holm filed an appeal after UFC 208 asking NYSAC to review footage of the fight and make adjustment to the scorecards using their own rules and regulations. NYSAC did review the video and told mmafighting.com that there was no clear error or violation of statute or rule by Referee Todd Anderson.

Anderson was widely criticized after allowing De Randamie to punch Holm after the bell in two separate rounds. When talking about Tuesday’s decision, Holm’s manager, Lenny Fresquez, said, “we respect the decision and will seek an immediate rematch.”

De Randamie has already said that she would grant a rematch. De Randamie suffered a hand injury during the fight and will have to heal before the rematch is a go.

