Non-profit helping those with disabilities through horse riding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Finding their voice through horses. A unique program in the South Valley is helping people with developmental disabilities build life skills and get jobs. Now, they’re looking to expand.

For nearly two decades, Mandy’s Farm in Southwest Albuquerque has offered dozens of participants a place to learn valuable life lessons in a way you might not expect by partnering people with horses.

Anthony Bourgois was born with a developmental disability. During the week, he works at Slice Parlor, but today, he’s saddling up as part of the farm’s Adaptive Horsemanship program.

“It helps me with my job,” said Bourgois.

“It’s a really interesting way to build confidence and to help the individuals we serve see that they’re capable of what they’ve been lead to believe,” said Jessie Calero, Development Director at Mandy’s Farm.

Founders David and Ruthie Robbins say they started the training as a way to provide a safe and educational environment for their daughter Amanda, who has autism.

“They really saw that horsemanship could provide that same sense of self-worth and excitement for other individuals with disabilities,” said Calero.

From that point on, they were determined to provide those same opportunities to others. Today, it’s teaching adults with developmental disabilities the fundamentals of horse riding with a hands-on approach.

Participants start in the classroom and then the lesson is taken outside to the riding pen.

The program is also impacting its volunteers as well like Renee Vargas, a student at Atrisco Heritage High School, who has ADHD mood disorder.

“Animals basically calm me down and they understand me,” said Vargas.

After seeing how much the program has helped both participants and volunteers, organizers want to open it up to everybody.

“We are hoping to expand it to individuals with and without disabilities from age 5 or 6 and up to really create the opportunity for individuals to develop relationships with peers who do not have disabilities and to open up this incredible program to anybody who want to build these skills,” said Calero.

Their plan is to expand the Adaptive Horsemanship by opening it up to everybody this April.

Right now, they say there is an urgent need for volunteers, specifically those who have a passion for horses.

Currently, Mandy’s Farm helps over 125 adults with disabilities.

Currently, Mandy's Farm helps over 125 adults with disabilities.