New Mexico ski resorts craving more snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With a little over a month left in the ski season for most resorts in the state, most representatives say there’s still a need for more snow. Ideally, there’s still a good month left in the ski season, but that depends on where you go. warmer temperatures have southern resorts struggling.

Director of Ski School at Ski Cloudcroft Rick Bonnell said even with a few ski school classes taking place, business is down compared to last year. They’re blaming that on low snow totals which they estimate are down about two-thirds from 2016. They also add it has significantly shortened the ski season because they were only able to keep the top of the mountain open for three weeks before closing it and leaving them with the bottom portion open.

It was a late start for almost all resorts around the state with a mild, late fall. Recent storms helped to boost the ski base and provide for a somewhat decent season.

Meanwhile, Taos Ski Valley representatives said they aren’t seeing outstanding snow totals either, but said it’s been enough to keep them going.

“We’re a little bit below last year of seasonal snowfall,” said Dave Smith, Taos Ski Valley Communications Manager. “But things are starting to pick up now and conditions are looking great.”

Representatives from Ski Santa Fe said their snow totals are under for this season, but close to previous years. They also add there may even be a small chance of staying open past they’re scheduled to end to the season.

Resorts in the northern part of the state usually stay open until the first weekend in April.