New Mexico Senator proposes bill to protect Jewish Community Centers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – The Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque has been no stranger to bomb threats, which are being made to JCC’s across the nation.

Just last week, the Albuquerque JCC had their second bomb threat in two weeks.

“It’s been the goals of our enemies to disrupt us, but we are back in our schools, we are back in our community centers, we’re not going anywhere,” said Dave Simon, Executive Director of the JCC of Greater Albuquerque.

Simon said he’s happy that Sen. Martin Heinrich is pushing new legislation to protect these centers and make its members feel better about the two threats to their JCC.

“I think it says a lot about our state, our concern for diverse cultures and protecting each other,” said Simon.

Sen. Heinrich was on scene during last week’s investigation of the threat, he also later toured their facility. And now, he’s introducing a new legislation to safeguard JCC’s and other faith based centers across the country.

“There’s a real urgent need to fight back against this kind of hate and discrimination,” said Simon.

Albuquerque synagogues don’t feel any different.

“People are starting to be afraid,” said Rabbi Harry Rosenfeld.

Rabbi Harry Rosenfeld works at Congregation Albert on Wyoming Boulevard, the oldest continuing Jewish organization in the state.

“For the most part, we still feel safe because we know that the vast majority of our neighbors aren’t out to hurt us,” said Rosenfeld.

The JCC and Congregation Albert do have security, but Sen. Heinrich’s bill would provide an extra $20 million to Homeland Security’s grant that safeguards centers like these.

“We’re in very good shape here, but we can always do more,” said Simon.