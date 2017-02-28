New Mexico family asking for help after fatal skiing accident

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a New Mexico woman killed in a skiing accident.

Over the weekend, Kressyda Ming of Farmington was with family and friends at Purgatory Resort near Durango when she hit a tree. First responders were unable to save her.

According to the GoFundMe page, Ming leaves behind a husband and five young children.

The family is hoping to raise funds for funeral costs and the care of her children.

If you would like to help, click here.