New Mexico family asking for help after fatal skiing accident

By Published:
kressyda-ming

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of a New Mexico woman killed in a skiing accident.

Over the weekend, Kressyda Ming of Farmington was with family and friends at Purgatory Resort near Durango when she hit a tree. First responders were unable to save her.

According to the GoFundMe page, Ming leaves behind a husband and five young children.

The family is hoping to raise funds for funeral costs and the care of her children.

If you would like to help, click here.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s