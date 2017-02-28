Lawmaker wants to replace some school buses with SUVs to save money

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – School buses in some New Mexico counties are driving up to thirty miles just to pick up one student. One lawmaker says that’s a waste of money, so he’s got another idea.

The idea is simple. Instead of a big bus, pick up kids in an SUV. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Pat Woods, who comes from Broadview, a small community on the Texas border. That’s the kind of school districts this bill is targeting — rural ones.

The bill would make it OK for districts with up to six kids who live more than five miles from school to have those kids picked up and dropped off by SUV.

Sen. Woods says it would save money, which is crucial as the state continues to cut back in attempt to fix the 2018 budget crisis.

“I’ve had superintendents all over the state call and talk to me and come by and see me, and one thought it would be at least a $2 million savings to the school transportation budget overall,” Sen. Woods said.

The state Public Education Department suggests that if this bill passes, the SUV should have flashing lights and undergo rigorous safety checks. The PED also wants the drivers to undergo annual physical exams, just like bus drivers.

The only opposition Woods expects to his bill, is bus drivers afraid of losing their jobs. But he says those drivers already have the level of licensing to drive the SUV with kids.

It’s the first time a bill like this has been introduced. It’s scheduled for one more committee before it could head to the Senate floor for a vote.