Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

TUESDAY: Spotty to scattered snow showers continue to favor northern and far western NM this morning… expected to spread out through this afternoon. Significant snow accumulation will focus over southern Colorado and west-facing slopes of the Northern Mountains in NM. By far the biggest threat to majority of the state will be strong to potentially damaging winds. Wind gusts in excess of +50mph within central NM & +60mph across eastern NM will create issues of low visibility due to blowing dust. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than what was felt Monday – expect highs to fall short of average within the ABQ-metro (low 50s).

-WINTER STORM WARNING in effect for the Northwest Highlands and San Juan Mountains until 8PM Tuesday. Snow: 8″-14″ possible above 7500ft / 5″-10″ possible below 7500ft.

-WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for west-central, SW Mountains, Jemez Mountains, Chuska Mountains & NW Highlands until 8PM Tuesday. Snow: 2″-4″ possible below 7500ft / 4″-8″ possible above 7500ft. East slopes of Sangre de Cristo Mountains and upper Rio Grande Valley – 2″-5″ possible (10″ for mountains peaks).

-HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 7PM Tuesday for areas along and east of the Central Mountains towards the TX stateline. Winds: W/SW 30-45mph / gusts 60-70mph. Blowing dust.

-RED FLAG WARNING in effect for the east-central Plains from noon to 5PM Tuesday due to strong winds (W/SW 25-40mph / gusts 60-70mph) and low humidity (10%-20%).

-BLOWING DUST ADVISORY in effect for the lower Gila River Valley beginning 10AM-8PM Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: As our mentioned storm clears out, sunshine and dry conditions take over. Temperatures will still be on the cool side thanks to Tuesday’s cold front – expect highs to top out below average nearly statewide.