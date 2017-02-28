John’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

There are many days I urge people to get outside and enjoy the weather. This is not one of those days! Winds will continue to rip across the state, especially out east. High Wind Warnings remain in place until this evening across much of central and eastern New Mexico. Some areas have already seen wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, and a couple of locations have seen gusts over 70 mph!

Meanwhile, the Northern Mountains and Four Corners will continue to see snow showers through the rest of the day. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across the northern high terrain, and Winter Weather Advisories are posted for the Continental Divide and Gila.

The showers will end and skies will clear overnight as the winter storm exits. Winds will remain breezy through Wednesday morning but subside by the afternoon. Cooler air will be in place in the wake of this storm. But the cool down won’t last long as a ridge of high pressure builds in for the rest of the week. We’ll warm by 20° – 30° across most of the state between Wednesday afternoon and the weekend!