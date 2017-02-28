In the Kitchen with Chef Bustos for Fat Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Decorations come in many different colors, but this time of year the colors purple, green, gold are often seen to celebrate the last day of “ordinary” time, before 40 days of fasting and repentance.

Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday, brings many traditions and one is traditional New Orleans style eating.

One local chef, Andrew Bustos, prepared a fun Fat Tuesday favorite just in time for Mardi Gras celebrations, Sauteed Shrimp Po-Boy.

Ingredients:

Onion

Bell Pepper

Celery

Shrimp

Hot Sauce

Hoagie

Cornichon Dressing