In The Home: Flowers That Last From Something Special With Flowers

Christine Longthorp from Something Special with Flowers, joined New Mexico Living to give us some tips on helping our fresh flowers last.

Her suggestions include trimming the stems about an inch on the diagonal. Cutting on the diagonal allows more surface space for the flower to absorb more water. And when you place your flowers in the vase, use the packet that comes with the flowers. This is an anti-bacterial and nutrition for your flowers, both will assist in extending the life of your fresh cut flowers.

Something Special with Flowers can be reached by calling 505-881-4331.

