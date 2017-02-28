Highlands announces Santa Fe mayor as commencement speaker

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) – The mayor of the nation’s oldest state capital will serve as New Mexico Highlands University’s commencement speaker this May.

The northern New Mexico university recently announced that Javier Gonzales will address graduates May 13 at the John A. Wilson Complex.

Gonzales served as the chairman of the Highlands University Board of Regents from 2005 to 2010.

In recent weeks, the Democrat has garnered attention as the public face of “sanctuary cities” following Donald Trump’s presidential victory. Gonzales has framed the sanctuary city debate around moral values and economic common sense.

But last week, the Santa Fe city councilors voted on a revised resolution taking the word “sanctuary” out of a statement of support for immigrants. Immigrant rights groups have tried to frame the vote as a victory.