Health officials issue alert for blowing dust

By Published:
Blowing dust health alert

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health officials have issued a health alert due to blowing dust. The alert is in effect Tuesday, February 28, from 11:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

During blowing dust events, the following actions are recommended by health officials, especially for those with respiratory conditions.

  • Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.
  • Limit your time spent outdoors.
  • If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.
  • Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider. Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.
  • Avoid outdoor exercise.

The blowing dust is due to windy conditions. High wind warnings have been issued for the following areas.

  • Bernalillo
  • Sandoval
  • Santa Fe
  • Chaves
  • San Miguel
  • Valencia
  • Curry
  • Roosevelt
  • Socorro
  • Lincoln
  • Quay
  • Torrance
  • Guadalupe
  • Union
  • De Baca
  • Harding

To see more weather alerts and update click here »