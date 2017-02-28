Health officials issue alert for blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Health officials have issued a health alert due to blowing dust. The alert is in effect Tuesday, February 28, from 11:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
During blowing dust events, the following actions are recommended by health officials, especially for those with respiratory conditions.
- Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.
- Limit your time spent outdoors.
- If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.
- Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider. Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.
- Avoid outdoor exercise.
The blowing dust is due to windy conditions. High wind warnings have been issued for the following areas.
- Bernalillo
- Sandoval
- Santa Fe
- Chaves
- San Miguel
- Valencia
- Curry
- Roosevelt
- Socorro
- Lincoln
- Quay
- Torrance
- Guadalupe
- Union
- De Baca
- Harding