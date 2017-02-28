Fire near Artesia burns 2 structures, threatens multiple homes

By Published:
Photo courtesy: Brienne Green – Artesia Daily Press
Photo courtesy: Brienne Green – Artesia Daily Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Eddy County Emergency Management says a fire near Artesia has burned two structures with a possible eight more structures threatened.

Eddy County officials say voluntary evacuations are underway for roughly 13 to 16 homes. People are advised to report to the fairgrounds for emergency aid.

However, officials say the intersection of 13th Street and Fairgrounds, which is near the fire, is closed.

Eddy County and Artesia Fire Departments are assisting.

No word on how the fire started, however, officials say wind is a factor.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s