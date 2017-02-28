Fire near Artesia burns 2 structures, threatens multiple homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Eddy County Emergency Management says a fire near Artesia has burned two structures with a possible eight more structures threatened.

Eddy County officials say voluntary evacuations are underway for roughly 13 to 16 homes. People are advised to report to the fairgrounds for emergency aid.

However, officials say the intersection of 13th Street and Fairgrounds, which is near the fire, is closed.

Eddy County and Artesia Fire Departments are assisting.

No word on how the fire started, however, officials say wind is a factor.