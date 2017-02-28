Explora gears up for Spring Break Camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Science isn’t always the most popular subject, but there’s one museum trying to change that.

Explora, a museum described as part science center and part kids museum, engages visitors with fun and interesting hands-on activities in their two-story science center.

Albuquerque Public Schools Spring Break is scheduled for Monday, March 20 through Friday, March 24 and the museum is hosting camps to keep minds engaged during the break. Camps are offered for those in Pre-K through Middle School. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and before and after care are available.

Another program the museum is offering is Explora Telling. Join them for performances of science stories on how science is everywhere on Saturday, March 4 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Don’t be fooled, the museum is not just for the kids either. Explora is hosting “Science on Tap. Those 21 and over can enjoy a draft beer at O’Neils on Central while learning, “How Safe is Safe?” Water engineers will be there to discuss their perspective on water and public risk. This all takes place Thursday, March 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information on Spring Break Camps or other programs, visit Explora’s website.