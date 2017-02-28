Blowing dust closes I-10 near Arizona-New Mexico line again

PHOENIX (AP) – Arizona authorities have shut down Interstate 10 at San Simon near the state’s border with New Mexico for the third day in a row due to blowing dust.

I-10 is closed in both directions. Westbound I-10 is also closed at Lordsburg, New Mexico, and the eastbound side is closed nearby.

Strong winds and have caused blowing dust that causes poor to zero visibility in the area.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says the area near San Simon is affected by the same farm that had blowing dust issues last year, costing the state at least $288,000 in efforts to stabilize the soil.

The owners of that farm removed the stabilizer on 50 acres this week to prepare for planting, but winds arrived, causing them to have to cancel their plans.