SANTA FE, N.M (KRQE) – A bill to improve the Lottery Scholarship has cleared its final committee.

House Bill 250 would amend the New Mexico Lottery Act to require that all unclaimed lottery prizes be directed to the Lottery Tuition Fund rather than go toward marketing like it does now.

Monday night on special assignment, KRQE News 13 reported just how much lottery money goes unclaimed in the state.

Last year, Gov. Martinez vetoed a similar bill. This bill now heads to the House floor for a vote.