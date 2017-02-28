Albuquerque man accused in deadly crash sentenced to jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of killing his mom and an unborn baby in a drunken driving crash was sentenced Tuesday.

Authorities say Shawn Rigdon crashed into Alyssa and Anthony Apodaca in September 2014. Authorities say Rigdon was more than three times over the legal limit.

Alyssa was pregnant at the time and lost the baby as a result of the crash. Rigdon’s mom was not wearing a seat belt and was also killed.

Tuesday in court, the state asked that Rigdon be sentenced to three years in jail and five years probation.

Judge Stan Whitaker instead sentenced him to three years in jail and three years probation.

