Volunteers sought for Manhattan Project National Park

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) – Officials say volunteers are needed to get the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at Los Alamos started.

Park Ranger Kirk Singer told the Los Alamos Monitor last week around 10 volunteers are being sought to work the visitor’s center and help plan guided ranger walks.

During the World War II-era Manhattan Project, scientists in the then-secret town of Los Alamos worked to develop an atomic bomb later dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park is managed through a partnership between the National Park Service and U.S. Department of Energy. The new park contains three sites: Los Alamos, New Mexico; Oak Ridge, Tennessee; and Hanford, Washington.

In Los Alamos, the park includes areas associated with the design of the “Little Boy” bomb.