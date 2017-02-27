Vandals destroy building that salon owner customized from ground up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman built her building from the ground up nearly two decades ago. It took vandals about a half hour to destroy all that hard work – and the owner shows KRQE News 13 why it has been tough to fix.

The owner of La Bella Spa Salon discovered the damage when she pulled into work one Saturday morning.

“I was just sickened, I mean just completely horrified,” said Dawn Davide, owner of La Bella Spa Salon.

“It was black, spray paint scribbles,” said Alex Lucero, owner of The CBD Boutique.

The entire 32,000 square foot building near Coors and Alameda was vandalized.

“From the light fixtures blackened, the windows blackened, the beautiful stone,” said Davide.

“They came through and just blacked out the entire banner, just like this and scribbled out the name,” said Lucero.

The incident happened earlier this month, but after weeks of scrubbing, the damage is beyond simple repair.

“Forty hours with forty people working on the facility,” said Davide. “This is as clean as its going to get, so it’s just completely destroyed.”

“We were able to use some chemicals to pull off the paint without damaging the vinyl, but it still needs to be replaced,” said Lucero.

Davide just spent more than $100,000 renovating the building less than two months ago.

“This is all imported, European, beautiful, Italian architecture,” said Davide.

She said she takes this attack personally.

“I built this building from the ground up, my family works here. My sister works here, my mother works here, my aunt works here,” said Davide.

And Davide just does not understand why.

“I think it’s just pure evil. I think it’s with malice and hate,” said Davide.

The owner is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Police suspect it took at least five people more than half-an-hour to damage the entire building.