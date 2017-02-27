US Marshals seek two ‘most wanted’ suspects

By Published: Updated:
Nathaniel Watchman and Jonathan Sanchez
Nathaniel Watchman and Jonathan Sanchez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help tracking down several of their “most wanted” suspects.

Nathaniel Watchman, 38, is wanted in San Juan County for failing to register as a sex offender. Marshals say he has a violent criminal history, including battery, rape and child abuse.

They’re also looking for 31-year-old Jonathan Sanchez. Authorities say he has a history of drug trafficking, fraud, and other charges in Santa Fe.

Anyone with information about where these men are is asked to call the Marshal’s Service.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s