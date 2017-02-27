US Marshals seek two ‘most wanted’ suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help tracking down several of their “most wanted” suspects.

Nathaniel Watchman, 38, is wanted in San Juan County for failing to register as a sex offender. Marshals say he has a violent criminal history, including battery, rape and child abuse.

They’re also looking for 31-year-old Jonathan Sanchez. Authorities say he has a history of drug trafficking, fraud, and other charges in Santa Fe.

Anyone with information about where these men are is asked to call the Marshal’s Service.