UNM needs to get tough on defense and clean up mistakes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball dropped their third straight game in Wyoming on Saturday 82-71. The stat that jumps off the paper is that the University of New Mexico allowed 14 total three-pointers in the game. Coach Neal and the Lobos landed in Albuquerque on Sunday and Neal had this to say on his defense.

“We had a 9-0 start, scored 13 points 3 minutes to go in the half to end the half. They went on that little run at the end, so we need to get a little mentally tougher defensively,” said Head Coach Craig Neal.

Seventy-one points from the Lobos was an improvement with Connor MacDougall finishing with a team high of 17 points, Anthony Mathis chipping in 13, and Sam Logwood having a double-double performance of 12 points and 11 rebounds, but while they looked better on offense their defense suffered.

“We just need to kind of lock in and focus more and come with an extreme attention to detail and realize that we can’t give up 14 threes and minor mistakes like that because it really hurt us,” said UNM Forward Connor MacDougall.

The Lobos are still hoping to get a healthy Tim Williams back, and the team will find out on Monday if Williams will be cleared to play or not. Coach Neal has told the media and the fans to not get their hopes up, pointing out that he hasn’t been on the court for a month and that is a lot to ask of someone.

“Yeah it would be good to throw him in there and have a little post threat which he is always going to be, but we will see. We will have 6 or 7 days to see what happens, but the biggest thing is to get him healthy and you know my expectations aren’t a lot right now,” said Coach Neal.

Stick with KRQE Sports for all of the latest on Lobo Men’s Basketball as well as the latest on forward Tim Williams. UNM will wrap up the regular season on Saturday hosting San Diego State on Senior Night at The Pit. Tip-off for that game is set for 8 p.m.