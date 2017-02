ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Marshal Service has announced the arrest of one of its most wanted felons.

Antoinette Martinez, 41, is charged with the shooting death of Larry Sanchez. His body was found dumped near Wyoming and Academy last June.

Investigators say Martinez was an accomplice to alleged shooter Dakota Cook. He and another alleged accomplice Joe Newson were taken into custody last year.

Martinez is charged with an open count of murder.