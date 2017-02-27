Screening for heart disease made easy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you think of February the heart comes mind, but for most, they may not know it’s all about the heart all month long.

February is Heart Healthy Month and pharmacists all over the state want to make sure that New Mexico residents are aware of easy ways to make sure their ticker is functioning properly.

The key to preventing cardiovascular or coronary artery disease is managing risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and high blood glucose.

Regular evaluation of risk factors for heart disease is important because it helps catch potential problems early so changes in lifestyle, diet, and exercise can be made be for heart disease develops and regular screenings can help to motivate changing those less than desirable health habits.

Screening should begin at the age of 20, especially for those who have a family history of heart attacks, heart disease, or stroke.

Heart Healthy screening are being held at Smith Pharmacy and pharmacists can check blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol, along with body mass index measurement and evaluation of other heart disease risk factors.

Screenings start at $35.

For more information on screenings, visit Smith’s Pharmacy’s website.