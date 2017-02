ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says it’s investigating after a dead body was found in northwest Albuquerque.

APD says officers located the body in a Smith’s grocery store parking lot at 111 Coors Boulevard. Officers were responding in reference to a suspicious person in the area who appeared to be injured.

Officers determined the person died on scene.

No further information is available.