New Mexico student’s design could be featured on Google’s homepage

By Published:
google-doodle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico student could soon have his artwork featured on Google’s homepage.

West Mesa High School student, Brandon Trevizo, is New Mexico’s winner for the Doodle 4 Google Competition. This year’s theme was “What I see for the future.”

He says the drawing is inspired by what he’s learned in history.

“History repeats itself, like a lot, and I feel like we progress a lot through history, through our disadvantages, and that’s kind of just what happened,” Trevizo said.

If Brandon’s design gets enough votes online, his artwork will appear on Google’s homepage. He also has a chance to win a $30,000 college scholarship.

If you would like to help Trevizo make that happen, click here.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s