New Mexico student’s design could be featured on Google’s homepage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico student could soon have his artwork featured on Google’s homepage.

West Mesa High School student, Brandon Trevizo, is New Mexico’s winner for the Doodle 4 Google Competition. This year’s theme was “What I see for the future.”

He says the drawing is inspired by what he’s learned in history.

“History repeats itself, like a lot, and I feel like we progress a lot through history, through our disadvantages, and that’s kind of just what happened,” Trevizo said.

If Brandon’s design gets enough votes online, his artwork will appear on Google’s homepage. He also has a chance to win a $30,000 college scholarship.

If you would like to help Trevizo make that happen, click here.