New Mexico Legislators hit the court for good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators are tipping off and laying up all for a great cause. The 2017 Hoops 4 Hope Legislative Basketball game is all the help raise money to support cancer center research and patient care at the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Over the past six years, the game has raised more than $100,000.

State Senators will represent the UNM Lobos and House of Representatives are representing the New Mexico State University Aggies.

Representatives have won a total of 13 games, but the Senate has won the last three years in a row. Last year’s game ended 32 to 29 in a double overtime thriller.

It all takes place Wednesday, March 1 in the Santa Fe High School Gymnasium. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

For more information on the legislative basketball game, visit the Hoops 4 Hope website.