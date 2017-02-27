New Mexico high school students resting in ‘sleep pods’ between classes

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – High school students in southern New Mexico are resting up between classes in “sleep pods.”

The sleep pods at Las Cruces, Chapparall and Onate High Schools allow students to lay down on a recliner chair while listening to music as a colorful lights shine inside.

Associate Professor at New Mexico State University, Linda Summers, wrote the $128,000 federal grant for the pods. Although the money comes from the federal government, Summers told KVIA-TV taxpayer dollars are being put to good use.

Summers says the pods aren’t for just taking naps. They’ve found that agitated students respond well to the pods and are able to return to class feeling better.

