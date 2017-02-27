New Mexico chef to appear on Food Network show

By Published:
marie-yniguez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico chef is about to be in the national spotlight.

Marie Yniguez is the chef and owner of Bocadillos at the Green Jeans Farmery near Carlisle and I-40. She will be on the Food Network show “Chopped” Tuesday night.

She will face off with three other chefs for a chance to win $10,000.

“I just went with what I had in my head. I heard my grandma tell me some stuff, I heard, you know, I just kind of went with what I heart in my heart, and how I felt about it, and I knew, you know, things had to be perfectly cooked,” Yniguez said.

This isn’t a TV food competition first for the native New Mexican. She was on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” in 2013.

Yniguez and her crew will have a screening party for Tuesday night’s episode at Santa Fe Brewing. The public is invited.

