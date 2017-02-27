New Mexico AG joins fight to stop debt collector harassment

By Published: Updated:
money-money-money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General has joined the fight to stop debt collectors from harassing people.

It’s part of a case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Some debt buyers claim they are exempt from the rules that prohibit harassing behavior.

Attorneys General from around the country are now joining the fight to ensure they do follow the law. They say they’ve received more than 100 complaints from New Mexicans in the last nine months about harassment from these companies who are taking advantage of a loophole or unclear language.

“It can span from calling at odd hours of day to calling at your office, calling your family members, employer, boss, friends, known acquaintances, using harassing language, obscenities, threatening language. All of these things we’ve seen New Mexicans struggling with,” Cholla Khoury, Director of Consumer Protection, said.

The AG’s Office points out that this harassment is putting people’s jobs in danger.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s