New Mexico AG joins fight to stop debt collector harassment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General has joined the fight to stop debt collectors from harassing people.

It’s part of a case in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. Some debt buyers claim they are exempt from the rules that prohibit harassing behavior.

Attorneys General from around the country are now joining the fight to ensure they do follow the law. They say they’ve received more than 100 complaints from New Mexicans in the last nine months about harassment from these companies who are taking advantage of a loophole or unclear language.

“It can span from calling at odd hours of day to calling at your office, calling your family members, employer, boss, friends, known acquaintances, using harassing language, obscenities, threatening language. All of these things we’ve seen New Mexicans struggling with,” Cholla Khoury, Director of Consumer Protection, said.

The AG’s Office points out that this harassment is putting people’s jobs in danger.