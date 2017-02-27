Monday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: President Trump, US governors to talk health care

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. President Trump is set to welcome health insurance executives and the nation’s governors to the White House. The Affordable Healthcare Act is expected to be at the top of the agenda.

Trump has promised to unveil a plan to repeal and replace the ACA with more affordable coverage but has not given specifics. In January, 51,000 more New Mexicans enrolled.

2. Albuquerque Public Schools board members could decide to add another charter school to its district Monday. La Resolana leadership academy has faced some tough financial times. Back in December, the school was in a $200,000 deficit and on the verge of closing its doors. Now they’re asking to come under the wing of APS.

3. A quiet start to the day with temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly to partly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will jump to the 40s, 50s and 60s in most areas – 70s expected further east near the state line. As a strong storm system closes in from the northwest, increasing cloud cover and strong winds will take over pre-storm arrival. Expect southwest winds to reach 10-20mph across western and central NM / 20-30mph for the Central Mountains and Eastern Plains.

4. New Mexico’s Attorney General is warning about another scheme taking aim at seniors. AG Hector Balderas says schemers are calling seniors from phone numbers in Ontario, Canada, and Maryland, claiming their grandchild is in jail in a foreign country often the Bahamas. The caller urges the person to call another number and post bail with a prepaid debit card. Officials say do not send money, call the AG’s office instead.

5. A New Mexico-based make-up company is getting ready to fill a huge Hollywood order. Blush Whimsy was invited to set up shop on the red-carpet for the Oscars. She didn’t have enough product, so she had to turn the Oscars down for this year. But her time in the spotlight is not over yet. She’s been invited to next year’s Oscars, the Grammy’s, and American Music Awards. So next year, when Hollywood’s elite open up their swag bag they’ll get a unique line of lipsticks created right here in Albuquerque.

