Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

A quick hitter storm system will roll through New Mexico on Tuesday spreading snow and very gusty winds across the state. The area hit hardest will be in the northern mountains along the west facing slopes. We could see up to a foot of fresh snow by Tuesday evening. Here in the metro area scattered showers and very windy conditions will hold through the day. Temperatures will dip on Wednesday with the winds coming down and clearing skies. We will then begin to warm up Thursday and into the weekend.

