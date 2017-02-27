Man involved in New Mexico fraud scheme fighting to stay out of jail

By Published:
matthew-sample
Matthew Sample

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man who was once referred to as “a Bernie Madoff clone” is now fighting to stay out of prison.

Federal investigators say Matthew Sample was a licensed investment adviser who lured his victims with the promise of big returns on a hedge fund. But he was actually a con artist who swindled New Mexicans out of millions of dollars to support his life of luxury. That included a Santa Fe mountain home featured on the HGTV show “House Hunters Vacation” back in 2012.

Sample pleaded guilty to fraud charges in January and is awaiting sentencing next month. In the meantime, Sample started a job in California.

Sample says he can only pay restitution to his victims if he’s allowed to continue working, and is not behind bars.

Sample faces up to 40 years in prison. The judge says she will review everything before handing down the sentence.

