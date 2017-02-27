Luis Gonzalez is Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in as many weeks, a Lobo is honored by the Mountain West in baseball. Luis Gonzalez is the Mountain West Baseball Player of the Week. Gonzalez went 8 for 11 in a three game series against then 23rd ranked Dallas Baptist last week.

He batted .727 during the series with a home run, two doubles, two RBI, three runs and two stolen bases. Gonzalez finished the weekend with an .813 on-base percentage, reaching base in 13 of his 16 plate appearances. Last week, Jack Zoellner snagged the weekly award for the Lobos. The 4-2 Lobos are back in action Tuesday at Texas Tech. The game has a 1 p.m. Mountain start time.