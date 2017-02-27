Los Lunas fire fighter accused of unwanted sexual contact with teen

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas fire fighter is now behind bars after being accused of forcing himself on a teenage girl this weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, it all happened right before 4:00 a.m. Sunday at Michael Laws’ Los Lunas home. Police said a gathering was taking place with minors.

Police said Laws, a Los Lunas fire fighter, was drunk and went into the room where the victim and a friend were sleeping. That’s when they say he started to rub the victim’s leg, leaving her feeling uncomfortable.

However, he didn’t just stop there. The complaint states he continued to put his hands on her leg and eventually took things further. The complaint states the victim ran out of the room, telling another adult what had happened. That person called 911 and asked that Los Lunas Police not be involved, given Laws’ employment with the village. The other girl in the room told police she witnessed what happened.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Los Lunas Fire Department to see what was being done with Laws’ employment. In a statement, the human resources manager says they are aware of Michael Laws’ arrest and charges. They said he is entitled to due process and are unable to comment further on the case.

According to the criminal complaint, during Laws’ interview with police, he admitted to raping the girl, saying he was wrong for what he did and blamed lack of sex for his actions.

There is no word on whether Laws has been placed on leave. He is currently in the Valencia County jail with a $20,000 cash only bond.