Local lipstick leaving mark at awards shows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A little bit of Albuquerque is making its way into swag bags at big awards shows. A line of lipstick called Blush and Whimsy will be included in gift bags at the Grammys, Emmys, American Music Awards and next year’s Oscars.

Micaela Brown, entrepreneur and owner of Blush and Whimsy, said her product was supposed to be in the gift bags for this year’s show, but because of high demand, it wasn’t ready in time. Currently, it’s just Brown getting everything done for Blush and Whimsy. The physical product itself is actually being produced through another organization called Adelante. They employ differently abled people including disabled veterans, individuals with down syndrome, ALS and muscular dystrophy.

In just eight months since creating the company, Brown said she’s still amazed at how popular the line of lipsticks has spread.

“To find that type of recognition just validates what we’re doing and validates that Albuquerque has tremendous opportunity to take products and innovation to the world,” said Brown.

Brown expects 2017 to be a bustling year for the company. She’s planning on releasing a new line of products every three months including face washes, toners, creams, bath bombs and other cosmetics.