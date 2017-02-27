Lobos’ forward Tim Williams cleared for activity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos star forward Tim Williams is one step closer to rejoining his team during a game. Head Coach Craig Neal told KRQE News 13 Sports Monday that Williams has been cleared to start activity. That means he can practice.

The Lobos have not said whether Williams will be available when the team hosts the San Diego State Aztecs for Senior Night on Saturday. Williams has been in a walking boot since suffering a stress reaction in his left foot about a month ago.

During a press conference last week, Coach Neal talked about the value that Williams brings to his team.

“What he brings and what he does,” said Neal. “He is a security blanket when you can’t score it.”

Williams played 20 games for the Lobos before his injury, averaging nearly 18 points and 7 rebounds per contest.