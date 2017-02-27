Lobo Baseball drops series finale with DBU in extras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Baseball started out the 9th inning trailing 4-1 to Dallas Baptist on Sunday afternoon, but the Lobo sticks would finally wake up sending this game into extra innings tying the game at four.

It was knotted up at 4’s until the top of the 11th. The Lobos would get two runs and looked to finish it in the home half. UNM brought in Drew Gillespie to finish things off, but he would get into some trouble. With two on, Drew would catch too much of the plate with a fastball and DBU walked off with a three-run home run.

UNM drops to 4-2 on the season and will now head to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech on Tuesday at 1 p.m.