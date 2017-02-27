Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A quiet start to the day with temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s under a mostly to partly clear sky. Afternoon temperatures will jump to the 40s, 50s and 60s in most areas – 70s expected further east near the stateline. As a strong storm system closes in from the northwest, increasing cloud cover and strong winds will take over pre-storm arrival. Expect southwest winds to reach 10-20mph across western and central NM / 20-30mph for the Central Mountains and Eastern Plains. Expected high winds in combination with low humidity will raise fire danger concerns across far east NM. On the flip side of the state, rain/snow mix showers will break out late day – favoring areas near the far western stateline, southern CO and northwest NM. Showers will expand in coverage and intensity overnight into Tuesday.

– WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (purple) in effect for west-central, NW highlands, Southwest & Jemez Mtns for accumulating snow – 2″-4″ possible for those <7500ft / 4″-8″ possible at & above 7500ft.

– WINTER STORM WARNING (pink) in effect for NW highlands & San Juan Mtns for accumulating snow – 5″-10″ possible for those <7500ft / 8″-14″ possible at & above 7500ft.

– RED FLAG WARNING (hot pink) in effect this afternoon for the Southeast Plains for strong winds (+20mph) and low humidity (<10%) – critical fire danger.

– HIGH WIND WARNING (orange) in effect for the Guadalupe Mtns for strong winds (SW 35-45mph / gusts 65mph).

TUESDAY: Rain/snow mix showers will continue over west-central, northwest and northern NM through the morning hours… pushing southeast through the early afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler statewide with the Albuquerque-metro falling below seasonal average in the low 50s. Strong and potentially damaging winds will return to central and eastern NM.