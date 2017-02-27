John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Another storm will move into New Mexico tonight. As the storm approaches, expect snow to develop along the west and southwest facing slopes of the Northern Mountains this afternoon. A few showers will develop across the far western part of the state this evening, expanding into much of western and central New Mexico overnight. The showers will persist through Tuesday morning before gradually decreasing in coverage and intensity through Tuesday afternoon.

Winds will be on the gusty side Tuesday before backing off Wednesday. Expect quieter weather through the second half of the week as temperatures gradually warm through the weekend.