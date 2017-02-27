In The Kitchen: Lobster Pot Pie From Santa Cafe

Chef Fernando Ruiz from Santa Cafe joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to show us how to prepare a Lobster Pot Pie and invite us to the 29th National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show this weekend.

The show is on March 4th through the 6th at Sandia Resort & Casino, doors open at 11 a.m. both days.

Ingredients for the Lobster Pot Pie from Santa Cafe

Carrots

Yellow Onion

Celery

Red Bell Peppers

Yukon Gold Potatoes

Chicken Stock

Heavy Cream

Dry Oregano

Lobster Meat

Cotija Cheese

Puff Pastry

