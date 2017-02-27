In The Kitchen: Lobster Pot Pie From Santa Cafe

Chef Fernando Ruiz from Santa Cafe joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to show us how to prepare a Lobster Pot Pie and invite us to the 29th National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show this weekend.
The show is on March 4th through the 6th at Sandia Resort & Casino, doors open at 11 a.m. both days.
Ingredients for the Lobster Pot Pie from Santa Cafe
- Carrots
- Yellow Onion
- Celery
- Red Bell Peppers
- Yukon Gold Potatoes
- Chicken Stock
- Heavy Cream
- Dry Oregano
- Lobster Meat
- Cotija Cheese
- Puff Pastry
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show