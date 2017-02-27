In The Kitchen: Lobster Pot Pie From Santa Cafe

Chef Fernando Ruiz from Santa Cafe joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to show us how to prepare a Lobster Pot Pie and invite us to the 29th National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show this weekend.

The show is on March 4th through the 6th at Sandia Resort & Casino, doors open at 11 a.m. both days.

Ingredients for the Lobster Pot Pie from Santa Cafe

  • Carrots
  • Yellow Onion
  • Celery
  • Red Bell Peppers
  • Yukon Gold Potatoes
  • Chicken Stock
  • Heavy Cream
  • Dry Oregano
  • Lobster Meat
  • Cotija Cheese
  • Puff Pastry

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Fiery Foods and Barbecue Show