Albuquerque woman sews her way out of poverty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – No matter how old you’re getting, or the ups and downs you’ve been through in life, it’s never too late for a new beginning.

Just ask Nezzie Shabazz. The Albuquerque woman has found her creative craft to overcome obstacles.

“I want to sew my way out of poverty one creative stitch at a time,” she said.

She said she received help moving here three years ago.

“St. Martin’s has been very instrumental in helping me,” she said. “I got into an apartment that was empty, and I ended up sleeping on the floor for eight days,” said Nezzie.

Soon, she had a bed, a sewing machine, and a newfound purpose.

“I’m a creative design consultant, but what I like most about sewing for people is they get paralyzed with excitement,” she said.

Sewing since she was eight, Nezzie said she’s a sixth-generation seamstress.

“I took sewing classes at Sew Right, Inc. to learn how to do cushions,” she said.

At one of her client’s home in Los Ranchos, Nezzie’s mark is on the outside and the inside. From cushions and pillows, to umbrellas and drapery, to floral arrangements, she spent months working hard.

“This month I’m able to make money, so I reported it to SSI, so I can kiss them goodbye and no more food stamps,” she said.

Nezzie’s business is called Nifla Backyard Oasis. Word has spread about her skills.

“Green River, Wyoming, Ontario, Salt Lake City, it’s just crazy,” she said, noting places with new inquires into her services.

She did suffer setbacks and feels repercussions from an attack in Columbus, Ohio, to this day.

“It’s been about 30 years. I was bludgeoned with a hammer. 128 broken bones in my hand,” she noted.

Nezzie, who’s almost 70, tells her story not for publicity, but as a thank you to those who helped her, and for encouragement.

“I just want to encourage anybody with a dream, don’t take it to your grave. Work on it, I worked on it. You can work on it,” she said.