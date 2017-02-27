Helping Hands: Casa Esperanza’s 3rd Annual Gala For Hope

Chrisann Gray, Executive Director at Casa Esperanza, joined New Mexico Living to invite you to the Casa Esperanza’s 3rd Annual Gala for Hope.

Casa Esperanza is New Mexico’s house of hope which houses people from all over the state who have to travel to Albuquerque for medical treatments. It has 28 rooms and averages an 84 percent occupancy. They provide services such as food and lodging assistance, clinical counseling and transportation.

Their annual Gala for Hope is a fundraising event that helps them run the facility. This year’s event is centered around the heroes of Casa Esperanza and will take place at Hotel Albuquerque on March 4, 2017.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living